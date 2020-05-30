‘Bigotry’ Is ‘Painfully, Maddeningly Normal’ In USA

Former President Barack Obama has damaged his silence in regards to the demise of George Floyd and shamed the United States, the place he claims racism is “tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal.’”

Floyd was sadly killed on Monday evening whereas in police custody in Minneapolis, and Obama wasted no time in shamelessly utilizing his demise to gasoline his personal radical anti-America agenda.

“It’s natural to wish for life ‘to just get back to normal’ as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us,” Obama mentioned in a press release posted to his social media pages. “But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal’ — whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in the park.”

“This shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America. It can’t be ‘normal,’” Obama continued. “If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must do better.”

My assertion on the demise of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

“But it falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station — including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day — to work together to create a ‘new normal’ in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts,” the previous president concluded.

Notice that Obama didn’t in any means condemn the violent riots which have been launched everywhere in the nation in protest of Floyd’s demise. The whole nation appears to be in settlement that the officers concerned in Floyd’s demise must be held accountable, and considered one of them has even been arrested for his homicide, but this has not appeared to fulfill the protesters in any means, as chaos has continued to ensue.

BREAKING: The third precinct police station is on hearth. Rioters have taken over pic.twitter.com/AJg4jDr9Tz — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 29, 2020

The Minneapolis third Police Precinct was set on hearth on Thursday evening. pic.twitter.com/J6vjZKoCeQ — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 29, 2020

What occurred to Floyd is an absolute travesty, however Obama shouldn’t be utilizing his demise to gasoline his personal anti-America stance.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on May 30, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

