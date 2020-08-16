Biggest underdog Marlon Vera hands Sean O’Malley first loss

The talk all week was that Marlon Vera was a live underdog for his battle versus the unbeaten Sean O’Malley.

Vera (18-6-1 Mixed Martial Arts, 10-5 UFC) backed that up with a first- round interruption of O’Malley (12-1 Mixed Martial Arts, 4-1 UFC). The surface followed O’Malley appeared to suffer an injury to his best leg previously in the round. When Vera had the chance to attempt to put O’Malley away, he capitalized for the TKO with 20 seconds left in the opening frame.

O’Malley was taken away from the cage on a stretcher after the first loss of his profession.

The bantamweight bout was the UFC 252 co-main occasion at the UFC Apex inLas Vegas It aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

“Count me out now – say something now,” Vera informed Joe Rogan after the battle. “A lot of people have an opinion, but it doesn’t matter. … The sky’s the limit. … If you’re going to kick with a kicker, make sure you’re ready to kick. … The guy has a lot of hype – good for him. But he doesn’t have the dog I have inside. The dog I have inside is bigger than all these guys.”

The fighters traded low kicks early, then worked kicks to the knees on each other. But O’Malley landed a number of huge kicks to Vera’s body each time Vera altered positions. O’Malley appeared to harm a leg, and Vera kept dealing with low kicks to make him uneasy.

Vera put the pressure on and pressed him towards the cage. When O’Malley …