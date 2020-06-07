Biggest day of demonstrations in cities across the US

Tens of hundreds of demonstrators marched in Washington and different US cities on Saturday to demand an finish to racism and brutality by US regulation enforcement as protests over the killing of a black man by police entered a 12th day.

A Lincoln Memorial rally and march to the White House marked the largest outpouring but of protests. Demonstrators additionally rallied in quite a few city centres – amongst them New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston and Miami – in addition to in small, rural communities across the nation.

People in Asia, Australia and Europe braved gloomy climate, an infection danger and protest bans to voice their help.

The protest coincided with a second memorial service the place round 15,000 folks turned up in the small city of Raeford, North Carolina, to pay their respects at the public viewing of Mr Floyd’s coffin.