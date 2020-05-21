Big wall of Belfast sparks row between residents, city council and China | Belfast

It’s not fairly the Great Wall of China, extra of a giant wall in Belfast, however giant sufficient to impress a bitter diplomatic row between residents in a single of the city’s most salubrious addresses, the Chinese state and the city council.

Belfast city corridor has allowed the Chinese consulate to construct a safety barrier round its headquarters within the prosperous Malone space, claiming that Chinese officers have diplomatic immunity from the area’s strict planning legal guidelines.

But these residing within the upmarket Malone ParkAdelaide Park district have obtained a letter from Northern Ireland’s lawyer basic assuring them that there is no such thing as a such immunity for constructing on land sited inside a conservation zone.

Residents offended concerning the council’s choice to disregard regular planning utility guidelines have alleged it’s motivated by a need to entice Chinese financial funding into Northern Ireland at any worth.

Construction to fortify the outside wall of the Chinese consulate, which opened 5 years in the past in south Belfast, started in February. Builders have been flown in from China to erect the barrier and they’ve labored on the web site all through the coronavirus disaster.

The work has continued despite the fact that Chinese diplomats didn’t apply for permission for the mission by means of the traditional planning procedures.

In a letter to Martin McBurney, who lives throughout the street from the consulate, a Belfast city council official mentioned the Chinese had the best to construct the wall below the 1961 Vienna conference on diplomatic relations – the worldwide act of legislation that grants immunity to diplomats in international international locations.

“In relation to your query regarding diplomatic immunity, the consulate has consistently asserted that their premises are inviolable by virtue of the fact that the premises have been designated as consulate premises by the secretary of state,” the council letter states.

On the likelihood of the council or anybody else looking for to halt building till a planning utility from the Chinese consulate was accepted, the letter continued: “The consulate would claim diplomatic immunity in any subsequent court action rendering the court action pointless. The ability to rely upon diplomatic immunity applies regardless of the nature of the alleged offence.”

McBurney mentioned residents had objected to the wall as a result of of an absence of transparency and the truth that the work was happening inside a conservation space. Even the bushes on the street, he identified, have been topic to conservation orders.

“The council’s excuse for not putting this project through the normal planning application process struck me as incredulous and I contacted the attorney general’s office to establish if diplomatic immunity applies in this case,” he mentioned.

In a letter from the workplace of the lawyer basic, John Larkin QC, Northern Ireland’s most senior legislation officer mentioned the Vienna conference “does not exempt such premises from the requirements of domestic planning law”.

The workplace suggested the city council that it was its obligation “to consider properly the full extent of its own powers and duties in this area”.

It famous that if the Chinese consulate refused to adjust to any enforcement discover the Foreign and Commonwealth Office could need to intervene. “There is no bar in international or domestic law to an enforcement notice being issued against the consulate,” it mentioned.

McBurney mentioned the lawyer basic’s response posed questions as to the true motive behind permitting the consulate to go forward with building earlier than any planning utility was accredited.

“The only reason I can think of is purely business. It is a question of being so desperate to bring in Chinese business investment that the council can ignore our concerns and the normal planning laws that apply to everybody else.”

The residents have been backed by the South Belfast SDLP councillor, Gary McKeown. He mentioned: “The people of the area are at a loss as they watch construction work taking place with no planning permission, and nothing apparently being done to stop it.

“This is a neighbourhood with a distinct historical character, which is subject to strict conservation rules – residents can often need permission to simply paint a gable wall or replace a window frame – which makes this issue all the more frustrating.”

A Belfast city council spokesperson mentioned: “The works at the Chinese consulate are the subject of a current planning enforcement investigation which is ongoing. At this stage we cannot provide any further information as it could impact on the investigation, which is seeking to resolve the issues that have been raised to the council.”

However, McBurneysaid work continued on the web site on Wednesday. “This work has been going on since February and it continues all through this week non-stop,” he mentioned.

The Chinese consul-general has been approached for remark.