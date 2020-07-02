Big two in Oaks field of eight at Epsom | Racing News

Market leaders Love and Frankly Darling head a field of eight for the Investec Oaks at Epsom on Saturday.

Love has been the ante-post favourite since her convincing victory in the Qipco 1000 Guineas and she now bids to end up being the first filly since Minding in 2016 to win both Classics.

Her trainer Aidan O’Brien also saddles Ennistymon and Passion as that he seeks a seventh Oaks success.

Ennistymon was second to Frankly Darling in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The latter, a daughter of Frankel, landed that Group Two prize on only her third start. Her trainer John Gosden has won the Oaks three times in the last six years, as has O’Brien.

Gosden has a 2nd string to his bow in Tiempo Vuela, while trainer Roger Varian can also be doubly represented – with Gold Wand and Queen Daenerys.

Peter Chapple-Hyam’s Bharani Star completes the octet.

The three withdrawals at the 48-hour final declaration stage were the O’Brien-trained Peaceful, who heads to France for the Prix de Diane Longines on Sunday, Dubai Love and Oriental Mystique.