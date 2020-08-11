< button class ="gnt_em_vp_a gnt_em_vp__tp_a" data-g-r ="vp_ap vp_tg" data-c-vpattrs =' {"muted": real,"xprp":1, "bContent": incorrect,"an":"usatoday","pn":"USA TODAY",(*************************************************************************************************************** ):1,"docking": real}' data-c-vpdata =" {"adsEnabled": real,"awsPath":"sports/football/college","byline":"","canonicalURL": "","contentSourceCode":"USAT","createDate":"2020-08-10T18:08:30.832Z","credit": "USA TODAY","duration":98000,"headline": (************************************************* ),"hlsURL":"https://hlsmedia.gannett-cdn.com/authoring/video-renditions/a0ee27cd-da8e-49f1-a8b7-9b49749bda19/ed56e819-79eb-4550-8344-5ce748ced44f/1080p_30fps,720p_30fps,480p_30fps,master.m3u8","id":"3337115001","image": {"url":"https://www.gannett-cdn.com/media/2020/08/10/USATODAY/usatsports/big10-logo-3.jpg","opto": real},"initialPublishDate":"2020-08-10T18:15:21.823Z","keywords":"College Football,Fear,Overall Very Negative,Video Syndication - USAT,Coronavirus COVID-19","mp4URL":"https://downloadmedia.gannett-cdn.com/authoring/video-renditions/a0ee27cd-da8e-49f1-a8b7-9b49749bda19/ed56e819-79eb-4550-8344-5ce748ced44f/1080p_30fps.mp4","origin":"USA TODAY",(***************************************************************** ): {"long":"https://www.usatoday.com/videos/sports/ncaaf/whatimhearing/2020/08/10/why-real-fear-and-unknowns-covid-have-led-college-footballs-potential-postponement/3337115001/"},"promoBrief":"What I'm Hearing: Dan Wolken details his conversations with university administrators and their fears about putting on a college football season during a pandemic. It's one of the many reasons for its potential postponement.","publishDate":"2020-08-10T20:17:56.715Z",(************************************************************************ ):"","ssts": {"section":"sports","subsection":"ncaaf","topic":"whatimhearing","subtopic":""},(********************************************************************************* ):[{"id":"8a4ca1f3-255b-456c-bde1-5b5175950e81","name":"College Football"},{"id":"88b509b4-2bd8-4152-9aea-b89cb1183b9e","name":"Fear"},{"id":"3d309c09-63e7-4fe6-8a03-775bb5bd7936","name":"Overall Very Negative"},{"id":"6f55135f-3b5e-490d-8a52-a3b8e1f11ee7","name":"Video Syndication - USAT"},{"id":"3cf746dc-de06-4d2f-be6c-aa7f4e34936e","name":"Coronavirus COVID-19"}],"title":"Why 'real fear' and 'unknowns' of COVID-19 have led to college football's potential postponement","url":"/videos/sports/ncaaf/whatimhearing/2020/08/10/why-real-fear-and-unknowns-covid-have-led-college-footballs-potential-postponement/3337115001/"}" aria-label ="Play video" >

For almost 5 months, college football has actually faced how to carry out a conventionalseason while acknowledging the unsure degree of healthand security issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

If the league formally cancels play this comingseason, theBig Ten may be the catalyst for every Power Five conference getting to the exact same conclusion:Despite the very best efforts to produce a convenient environment for competitors, college football is a regrettable casualty of COVID-19 (******************** ).

While waiting for the fate of the2020season, here’s what we understand about the state of play in theBowlSubdivision:

ThePowerFive cause and effect

.

The conference has actually been driving the discussion on playing amidst COVID -(******************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************* )given that a minimum of July, when the(*********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )Ten’sdecision to remove non-conference play was mainly mirrored by the remainder of thePowerFive

In that case, theBigTen was rapidly followed by thePac -12Those 2 leagues, long in lockstep, are once again apparently in contract about the capability to play even a modified schedule versus the background of the pandemic.

The instant effect of theBigTen’s possible relocationon the totality of thePowerFive is tough to examine.By scheduling video games to start in lateSeptember, theSEC might feel comfy waiting much deeper intoAugust prior to revealing its strategies.Likewise with theBig12and ACC.

(****************************** )ABSENCE OF UNITY:Big Ten coaches push to delay decision highlights cracks

GETTING IT WRONG:College football leaders off mark with season in balance

.

ON THE …