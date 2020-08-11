Big Ten, Pac-12 expected to vote Tuesday on whether to move forward with 2020 college football season

Though there were expectations over the weekend that the Big Ten and Pac-12 would cancel their particular fall 2020 college football seasons today, the conferences stated Monday they have yet to come to any choices. Both conferences have actually different conferences arranged for Tuesday that are expected to consist of official votes about how to move forward.

Power Five commissioners met on Sunday to talk about the practicality of playing the season in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Sources informed CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd that the conference was formerly arranged with the commissioners set to reuniteMonday It is not understood whether that Monday conference happened nor what particular conversations might have been held.

However, on Tuesday, it is expected that presidents and chancellors from the Big Ten and Pac-12 will fulfill with their particular conferences to vote on whether to cancel the 2020 college football season and perhaps effort to play in spring2021 The conferences might likewise pick to postpone their seasons or take no action and continue as arranged.

The ACC “absolutely” intends to play this fall, according to Dodd, while SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has called for patience in keeping in mind that his conference has actually been vigilantly making choices throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The SEC has actually provided no indicator it has strategies to cancel itsseason The Big 12 is apparently divided on whether to play, according to Sports …