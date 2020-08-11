Big Ten cancels college football season for fall 2020, hopes to play in spring 2021

Following an early morning conference of the conference’s presidents, the Big Ten on Tuesday chose to cancel the college football season for fall 2020 with hopes of playing in spring2021 With this choice, the Big Ten has actually ended up being the very first Power Five conference to choose not to play this fall amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sentiment throughout college football going into Sunday night was that the Big Ten and Pac-12 would cancel their seasons today. However, the mix of outspoken coaches and the #WeWantToPlay X #WeAreUnited motion that established all of a sudden late Sunday appeared to offer time out to the 5 significant conferences.

Big Ten coaches– consisting of Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Penn State’s James Franklin and Nebraska’s Scott Frost– openly promoted for playing the 2020 season onMonday However, their pleas and those of Big Ten gamers were inadequate to alter the cumulative minds of Big Ten leaders.

In a declaration launched Tuesday, the Big Ten revealed that “multiple factors” consisting of the “medical advice and counsel” from its specialists led to what it is considering the “postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season.”

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” stated Big Ten commissioner KevinWarren “As time advanced and after hours of conversation …