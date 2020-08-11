Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences won’t play football this fall

Both leagues wish to play football in the spring.

“As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall,” the Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren stated.

“Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so,” the commissioner stated.

University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel stated the conference “will continue to evaluate a number of options” relating to fall sports, “including the possibility of competition in the spring.”

The postponement of the 14-team conference's 2020 football season will affect several of college football's oldest and most heated rivalries, including "The Game," an annual November matchup between Michigan and Ohio State. The bitter Big Ten rivals have played 115 times, dating back to the series' origin in 1897. This fall will mark the first time since 1918 that the Wolverines and Buckeyes won't battle on the college gridiron. Big Ten football is rooted in enduring rivalries, each marked by distinctive trophies, including Paul Bunyan's Axe (Minnesota vs. Wisconsin), the Old Oaken Bucket (Indiana vs. Purdue) and the Land of Lincoln Trophy (Illinois vs. Northwestern).

