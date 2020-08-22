Big Tech Shares Lift S&P 500, Nasdaq To New All-Time Highs By Investing.com





Investing com – Stocks on Wall Street notched their in a row on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both increasing to new all-time highs, as the economy continues to recuperate from the Covid -19 pandemic.

The ended up the session up 0.34% to end at 3,397, a new record closing high.

The advanced 0.42% to end the day at 11,311, likewise a record close.

The on the other hand acquired 190 points, or 0.69%, and settled at 27,930. It stays about 5.5% listed below its all-time high in February.

For the week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2.7%, its 4th straight weekly gain. The S&P 500 handled a 0.7% gain, likewise its 4th weekly gain in a row, while the Dow ended the week approximately flat.

Stocks have actually rallied dramatically in current months, with all 3 standards up more than 50% from their lows set on March 23 – when coronavirus-related lockdowns stunned the stock exchange.

The bulk of those gains has actually been driven by strong efficiencies in the Big Tech stocks.

Tesla (NASDAQ:-RRB- notched yet another record on Friday ahead of an approaching stock split, with shares of the Elon Musk- led Silicon Valley automobile maker nearing the $2,100-level for the very first time in history. The stock has actually gotten around 390% this year.

Apple (NASDAQ:-RRB- climbed up more than 8% on the week– ending up being the …