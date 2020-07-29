Big Tech Is ‘Trying to Make You Think The Way They Do’

Donald TrumpJr returned from having his Twitter account briefly ‘limited’ and knocked social networks business for “trying to make you think the way that they do.”

The President’s kid shared a video including a group of ‘frontline doctors’ discussing their viewpoints of the medical neighborhood’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

One lady in the video determined asDr Stella Immanuel made the questionable claim that “this virus has a cure, it’s called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax.”

Trump had his account “limited” for 12 hours for the criminal offense of sharing the video and presumably “violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

What He Tweeted

In an Instagram post, Trump revealed that he merely provided the video and made an ordinary remark asking his fans to choose what they idea of the info.

The angering tweet, he specifies, explained the video as a “must-watch” which “it seems very different than the narrative we’re being told.”

“It’s sort of interesting that they would censor me for literally just saying, ‘Here are a bunch of doctors just saying something,’” he contemplated.

In among his very first remarks back on Twitter after having his account restricted, TrumpJr implicated social networks business of attempting to require the American individuals to think a specific way.

And he states the federal government is assisting to make it take place through inactiveness.

This times 1000! Big tech is attempting to make you think the manner in which they do and the federal government is assisting them do it. Enough suffices. https://t.co/r19vdyuaaj — Donald TrumpJr (@Donald JTrumpJr) July 29, 2020

"Our country was founded on the free exchange of ideas and the ability of all Americans to speak freely, a principle that has allowed the Internet to thrive," said Rep Collins. "But in recent years, companies like Twitter and Google have used Section 230 as a shield while unlawfully abusing the First Amendment rights of their users."

"It's time we put an end to Big Tech's unlawful censorship by rolling back their broad protections and promoting market competition," he included, "which is exactly what the Stop the Censorship Act of 2020 will do."

The Trump administration, on the other hand, through the Department of Commerce, submitted a petition to the Federal Communications Commission looking for explanation of Section 230, a declaration from the White House press secretary said in validating the petition.