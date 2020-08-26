Big Tech is driving the markets rally. There are fresh doubts that trade will hold up

Good early morning. The equities rally is slowing with Asia, Europe and the U.S. futures all combined as the financial information continues to reveal an irregular healing. The biggest concern: The Conference Board’s customer self-confidence index was up to a brand-new “pandemic low” the other day.
Here’s what’s moving markets.
Markets upgrade
Asia
- The significant Asia indexes are combined in afternoon trading, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng the finest of the lot, trading at a simple 0.02%
- Better late than never ever. Apple will open an online store next month in among the fastest growing mobile markets on Earth:India
- One of the most fiercely expected IPOs of 2020 will be Jack Ma’s Ant Group, which submitted in Hong Kong and Shanghai the other day, looking for a record quantity. What’s most revealing is the substantial revenue reported in the filing documents.
Europe
- The European bourses were getting after a weak start, with Germany’s Dax up 0.5%
- Germany, late on Tuesday night, extended its “Kurzarbeit” payroll-subsidy program through the end of next year at a cost of about EUR10 billion ($ 11.8 billion).
- The British federal government has granted researchers at the University of Cambridge 1.9 million pounds ($ 2.5 million) in moneying to begin trials on a brand-new vaccine that intends to safeguard versus a range of …