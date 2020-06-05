Big tech companies are responding to George Floyd in a way they never did for Michael Brown

In the times because the demise of George Floyd, know-how’s largest companies and their leaders have made public statements expressing solidarity with Black communities. The communications — which, actually, are press releases — condemn racism and name for unity. Some at the least identify George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Few say “Black Lives Matter” outright.

More meaningfully, many companies have dedicated donations to causes preventing racial injustice in the hundreds of thousands of {dollars}.

So a few of the wealthiest companies in the world are displaying up in a second when the nationwide consideration has turned to racial injustice. But certainly, they will need to have proven up earlier than? It hasn’t even been six years because the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown spurred the protests in Ferguson, Missouri. Many of these companies’ CEOs discovered time to publicly take part in the Ice Bucket Challenge to increase cash for ALS, so certainly they spared a second to present solidarity with Black Lives Matter in 2014, proper?

Let’s examine the company response in the present day with what was stated six years in the past. We researched responses to the occasions of 2014 by way of on-line searches, checking firm newsrooms, and sweeping social media accounts:

Amazon

2020

“We believe Black lives matter,” reads a blog post revealed on June third. Amazon dedicated to donating “a total of $10 million to organizations that are working to bring about social justice and improve the lives of Black and African Americans.” Amazon’s Black Employee Network may even be given a grant to “fund local organizations that support education and racial equality initiatives in communities across the country where our employees live and work.”

Here is Amazon’s tweet committing to solidarity with the Black group.

On Instagram, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos encouraged his followers to learn a Medium essay by Shenequa Golding.

2014

We couldn’t discover public responses from Amazon concerning the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown or the Ferguson protests.

Apple

2020

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed an open letter, “Speaking up on racism,” on Apple’s web site on June 4th. In the letter, Cook made a variety of commitments:

We commit to persevering with our work to convey crucial assets and know-how to underserved college programs. We commit to persevering with to struggle the forces of environmental injustice — like local weather change — which disproportionately hurt Black communities and different communities of colour. We commit to wanting inward and pushing progress ahead on inclusion and variety, so that each nice concept may be heard. And we’re donating to organizations together with the Equal Justice Initiative, which problem racial injustice and mass incarceration.

Cook shared a related model of this letter to Apple workers on May 31st, the place he dedicated Apple to matching all worker donations made for the month of June.

Cook has additionally tweeted twice about Minneapolis:

Minneapolis is grieving for a motive. To paraphrase Dr. King, the adverse peace which is the absence of pressure isn’t any substitute for the optimistic peace which is the presence of justice. Justice is how we heal. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 29, 2020

Today, as Minneapolis gathers and the nation memorializes George Floyd, we mourn a life ended in its prime and the whole lot it represents. We really feel a responsibility to channel grief into motion, and we maintain to the hope that a single soul might but change the world. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 4, 2020

2014

CEO Tim Cook shared a tweet from Pope Francis on the day of Michael Brown’s demise.

We couldn’t discover different public responses from Apple concerning the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown or the Ferguson protests. In truth, right here’s what the Apple newsroom appears like throughout these dates:

Facebook

2020

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dedicated to giving “additional $10 million to groups working on racial justice” in a Facebook publish on May 31st. He additionally famous that his philanthropic arm, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, has invested $40 million yearly for “several years” to organizations preventing racial injustice.

2014

In a December city corridor Q&A, Zuckerberg was requested about social media’s function in serving to strengthen communities in the wake of Ferguson and different protests in opposition to using extreme police pressure. He shared his response publicly in a video. “I believe we do two things: give everyone a voice and provide greater diversity of perspectives,” Zuckerberg stated in his publish accompanying the video.

As the debate continues about Ferguson and the tragic death of Eric Garner, I’m often asked what role social media plays in strengthening communities. I believe we do two things: give everyone a voice and provide greater diversity of perspectives. This was a top question at our recent Townhall Q&A, and you can see my answer in the video below. Giving everyone a voice is relatively new in the world. Only in the past 10 years has the internet enabled billions of people to widely share their views and experiences. I believe that giving everyone this power is fundamental to creating more worldwide understanding. A greater diversity of perspectives is also important for creating understanding. Before the internet, we might have only gotten our news from a few TV stations or newspapers. Now we get updates from many more people and sources. If you’re interested in understanding how diversity of ideas works in social networks, check out this paper that explains mathematically why you see more diverse information through social media: facebook.com/notes/facebook-data-team/rethinking-information-diversity-in-networks/10150503499618859 Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, December 17, 2014

We couldn’t discover different public responses from Facebook concerning the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown or the Ferguson protests.

Google

2020

Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed an e-mail despatched to Google workers on June 3rd, titled “Standing with the Black community,” the place he made the next “initial” commitments:

We’ll be giving $12 million in funding to organizations working to deal with racial inequities. Our first grants of $1 million every will go to our long-term companions on the Center for Policing Equity and the Equal Justice Initiative. And we’ll be offering technical assist by way of our Google.org Fellows program. This builds on the $32 million we’ve got donated to racial justice over the previous 5 years. We’ll additionally supply $25 million in Ad Grants to assist organizations preventing racial injustice present crucial info. As a results of final week’s inner giving marketing campaign, I‘m pleased to share that you all have contributed an additional $2.5 million in donations that we’re matching. This represents the most important Googler giving marketing campaign in our firm’s historical past, with each the most important quantity raised by workers and the broadest participation.

“We’ll work closely with our Black community to develop initiatives and product ideas that support long-term solutions—and we’ll keep you updated,” Pichai added. “As part of this effort, we welcome your ideas on how to use our products and technology to improve access and opportunity.”

Pichai also tweeted Google’s solidarity with the Black group.

Today on US Google & YouTube homepages we share our assist for racial equality in solidarity with the Black group and in reminiscence of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery & others who don’t have a voice. For these feeling grief, anger, disappointment & concern, you are not alone. pic.twitter.com/JbPCG3wfQW — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 31, 2020

2014

We couldn’t discover public responses from Google concerning the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown or the Ferguson protests.

Microsoft

2020

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s May 28th remarks to workers in regards to the protests in Minneapolis had been revealed on LinkedIn. As a part of these remarks, Nadella mentioned Microsoft’s Criminal Justice Reform Initiative, which was formally launched in 2019.

“This initiative invests in partnerships and programs working to drive reforms, focusing on policing,” Merisa Heu-Weller, director of the initiative, stated in a March third blog post. “While we recognize that disparities exist throughout the system, we believe that by focusing on policing, and building positive relationships between police and communities, we can help keep people out of the system and reduce the disparities within it.”

Heu-Weller additionally stated that “teams across Microsoft have partnered with organizations across the United States working on criminal justice improvements” since 2014.

Nadella tweeted his support for the Black and African American group on June 1st. He has additionally retweeted many statements from Black Microsoft workers shared on Microsoft’s official Twitter account.

There isn’t any place for hate and racism in our society. Empathy and shared understanding are a begin, however we should do extra. I stand with the Black and African American group and we are dedicated to constructing on this work in our firm and in our communities. https://t.co/WaEuhRqBho — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) June 1, 2020

2014

We couldn’t discover public responses from Microsoft concerning the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown or the Ferguson protests.

Twitter

2020

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey referred to as for “police policy reform now” in a June 1st tweet.

Dorsey additionally tweeted #startsmall grants to profit Black and Brown communities, assist ex-offenders, and extra. Dorsey first started making #startsmall grants in April after shifting $1 billion of his Square fairness to an LLC to be used to fund COVID-19 aid. All of the grants made thus far are tracked here.

Dorsey’s Twitter thread along with his most up-to-date grants begins here:

Twitter’s @TwitterTogether account posted a Twitter thread about how people can practice allyship.

Racism doesn’t adhere to social distancing. Amid the already rising concern and uncertainty across the pandemic, this week has once more introduced consideration to one thing maybe extra pervasive: the long-standing racism and injustices confronted by Black and Brown individuals on a each day foundation. pic.twitter.com/8zKPlDnacY — Twitter Together (@TwitterTogether) May 29, 2020

2014

Dorsey went to Ferguson, Missouri shortly after Michael Brown’s demise to participate in protests, and tweeted extensively whereas there. At the time, he was Twitter’s government chairman, not its CEO.

We couldn’t discover different public responses from Twitter concerning the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown or the Ferguson protests.

These companies might not have proven up in 2014, however given the very low bar, the truth that they have in 2020 is an encouraging signal of progress. Still, a assertion of solidarity and a few donations ought to be only the start. There is the acknowledgment of racism, after which there’s the continuing work of being anti-racist.

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter—these companies are pleased with being a few of the strongest establishments in the world, and sometimes tout that they are making the world a higher place. If they commit to their pledges of “pushing progress forward” and taking over “the fight against systemic racism and injustice,” that effort may actually assist the Black group — or on the very least, quantity to extra than simply guarantees and platitudes in a press launch.