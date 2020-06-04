Big Tech Censors Lockdown Protestors But Amplifies Antifa And BLM Rioters

Former Representative Allen West said that Big Tech businesses are censoring lockdown protestors yet helping antifa and BLM rioters arrange on their programs.

West: Antifa Is A Domestic Terrorist Group

Speaking upon Breitbart News’s SiriusXM radio show, Allen West declared that what infuriarted him “more than anything else,” is that Big Tech platforms “are being used by groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter to organise, to get out their orders and instructions,” throughout the riots the nation faces at this time, but “when we had everyday Americans that wanted to have rallies about the unconstitutionality of these stay-at-home orders and the lockdowns and shutdowns — I call it illegal martial law and house arrest — Facebook and Twitter threatened to censor them.” West additional that “Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey need to stop making decisions based upon their ideological agendas.”

West asserted that antifa is simply a “domestic terrorist group,” an evaluation the President agreed along with, given he announced last week that the government would designate them as such. “We need to find the leadership. We need to find the resourcing,” he continuing, adding of which “Black Lives Matter is no better.”

He pointed out that “Black Lives Matter does not show up in Chicago or any of the other major urban population centers across the country run by Democrats, where you see black-on-black crime. They say nothing about the atrocious fact that 20 million black babies have been murdered in the womb thanks to Planned Parenthood, which was founded by a white supremacist and a racist.”

The previous representative declared that he recognizes people “cherry-picking and using the theme of racism and being a racist to fit an ideological agenda, and we have got to have strong voices to stand up and push back against this,” as “if we cannot maintain law and order in our streets, then we’re going to see the undermining of our constitutional republic.”

We Must Crack Down On Seditious Organisations!

West concluded their thought simply by arguing that individuals cannot possess “these seditious organisations and groups that are running amok in the United States of America and recruiting people.” We completely in addition to firmly acknowledge. Having already been personally susceptible to, and already been witness in order to, antifa assault, I’m thus glad typically the President offers cracked straight down upon all of them. Arguably, typically the violent thugs in the Black Lives Matter movement will be no better. Whilst they may just be loose communautaire, a lot of them are receiving funding coming from somewhere – it is crucial we job to track this particular down!