Big Tech antitrust hearing: breaking down the most important moments

On July 29 th, the long-awaited Big Tech antitrust hearing from the House Judiciary’s antitrust subcommittee was held. For a number of hours, 4 of the most significant figures in tech– Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Google’s Sundar Pichai– were grilled by legislators.

This week on The Vergecast, The Verge‘s Nilay Patel, Makena Kelly, Adi Robertson, and Casey Newson devoted a whole episode to the important moments from the six-hour hearing, the noteworthy e-mails and internal files offered from the examination, and how reliable the panel remained in setting out a case for controling big tech business in the United States.

The day after the hearing, all of those business launched their quarterly revenues. The Vergecast team likewise goes over the distinction in messaging from the business’ resistance to claims of being a monopoly and to the revenues they made throughout a pandemic and economic crisis.

You can listen to all of that here or in your favored podcast gamer.

