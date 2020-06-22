Big Sur is officially macOS 11.0 as Apple finally leaves OS X behind

Mac OS X is finally finished, with Apple confirming that it’s officially moving to macOS 11 with the newly announced Big Sur update after nearly 20 years of OS X (or macOS 10.) That means that this fall, users will finally be upgrading from the 10.X versions that Apple has been using for nearly 2 full decades to version 11.0.

Yes, macOS 11.

The original version of Mac OS X (which Apple rebranded to macOS to higher match its iOS, watchOS, and tvOS software brands with the release of macOS Sierra back in 2016) was released as a public beta for $29.99 back in September of 2000, as a successor to Mac OS 9, the final of the “classic” Apple operating systems that dated back again to the original Macintosh in 1984. The release of Mac OS X was a dividing line in the sand between your original era of Apple’s computers and the birth of a brand new generation of devices.

Apple would spend another decade further refining and enhancing OS X, with updates released far more occasionally than the now-annual releases which have come to define all of the company’s software. The earlier versions of OS X — famously named after their “big cat” codenames, like Jaguar, Lion, Leopard, and Tiger — were actually paid upgrades that clients had to get, not free downloads. OS X also spanned generations of Apple hardware, from the early PowerPC days of the iMac and MacBook, to the Intel shift of 2005, to newer devices just like the ultra-thin MacBook Air or the astronomically priced Mac Pro.

Starting in 2011, Apple would start to shift to annual releases of OS X; in 2013, with the release of OS X Mavericks, the company would ditch the cat names and turn OS X into free, annual updates.

The shift to macOS 11.0 is a surprising one for Apple, considering the fact that at one point it seemed that Apple was married to the idea of simply using OS X / macOS 10 as its brand name because of its software for the near future. Microsoft even had started to follow suite, with the business declaring in 2015 that it viewed Windows 10 as the “final version of Windows.”

With Apple moving on to macOS 11, though, it’s anyone’s you know what happens next. Will next year view a shift towards iOS-like version numbers with the release of macOS 12? Or have we begun a brand new era of macOS 11 updates, with version 11.1, 11.2, and so on set to be released each fall for another two decades?

Still, the shift now marks a fitting end of the trail for OS X, though, as Apple begins its latest reinvention from Intel-based chips to new, ARM-based Apple Silicon products that may further blur the lines between its mobile iOS and iPadOS devices and its own laptop and desktop computers.

OS X defined the Mac for generations of hardware and pc software. It’ll be exciting to see precisely what Apple has planned next.