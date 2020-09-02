Big Sean insists ‘IDFWU’ was not about ex-fiancée Naya Rivera

The 32-year-old rap artist– born Sean Anderson– assessed the profanity-laden 2015 struck throughout a current interview with Vulture, stating it was “hurtful” that individuals think it was about his public split from the “Glee” starlet.

“She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that (song) be associated with her,” he informed the publication.

“It wasn’t a diss to her. I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it, and she liked it. We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that.”

Big Sean and Rivera started dating in 2013 after conference onTwitter The couple ended up being engaged that year, prior to he called it gives up in April 2014, stating at the time that it was a “difficult decision.”

Following their split, Rivera tweeted– and after that erased– a claim that the Detroit native took a watch from her home, which he rejected. Three months later on, she wed Ryan Dorsey, on the exact same day she was due to wed Big Sean. In July, Rivera’s body was recuperated from Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, days after she went missing out on throughout a boating journey with her boy,Josey An autopsy ruled she died as a result of drowning. According to Big Sean, he is still …

Read The Full Article