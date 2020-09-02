Big Sean Denies Hit Song IDFWU Is A Naya Rivera ‘Diss’ Track, BUT…

Following Naya Rivera‘s death in mid-July, fans were quick to question how Big Sean felt now about his hit track I Don’ t F ** k With You, which has actually extensively been thought to have actually had to do with the late Glee star after their engagement was broken off in April 2014.

Well now he’s lastly all set to discuss it.

Rivera’s previous fiancé unwillingly dealt with the queries, sharing in a brand-new interview with Vulture:

“That’s a tough question to answer because I’m still processing a lot of that … I don’t feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her. She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her.”

He continued (listed below):

“It wasn’t a diss to her. I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it, and she liked it.”

In case it’s been a while considering that you have actually heard it, have a look at a few of the popular lyrics:

“I don’t f**k with you / You little stupid ass bitch, I ain’t f**kin’ with you / You little, you little dumb ass bitch, I ain’t f**kin’ with you / I got a million trillion things I’d rather f**kin’ do / Than to be f**kin’ with you”

OK, …