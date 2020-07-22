Big screen heist: Cops hunt woman who tried to steal gigantic TV that’s bigger than her from Walmart

Police in Florida are searching for a woman who tried to steal a television from a Walmart, brazenly wheeling the enormous set out in a trolley.

Surveillance footage captured the scene on Sunday afternoon in Mulberry, a town 40 miles east of Tampa.

Polk County sheriffs office posted the footage on Facebook, noting: ‘Quite the bold attempt she made – trying to steal a TV that’s as big, if not bigger than she is.’

The unidentified woman was caught on camera on Sunday afternoon at a Walmart near Tampa

She is seen struggling with a television set which is as large as she is, heading out the store

According to police, the suspect, accompanied by another woman, placed assorted electronics items into her cart before adding the 65″ Philips TV.

The huge television, which depending on the model could sell for up to $450, sat precariously in the cart as the woman shopped.

She bypassed the checkout lines and headed for the door, but Walmart security stopped her and asked to see a receipt for the items in her cart.

The woman could not produce evidence that she had paid for the merchandise.

The second woman then took the smaller items from the cart and placed them in her car, and the pair fled – leaving the television behind.

Sheriffs are appealing for information leading to the arrest of the woman in Florida

The sheriffs seemed amused by the theft.

‘If you’re reading this before watching the video, you’re probably asking yourself, “Does a 65’ TV actually fit in a shopping cart?”‘ they wrote on Facebook.

‘The logical answer to that is, “No…not really.”

They ended their message with a series of hashtags, including ‘How did that TV get into my cart’ and ‘Must have fallen into my cart from a shelf’.

They continued: ‘Some women dream of being big TV stars. This woman dreamed of being a big TV thief.’