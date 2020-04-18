Big Ruling Party Win in South Korean Elections Points to Dovish North Korea Policy

South Korean President Moon Jae In’s ruling Democratic Party received large in the nation’s legislative elections Wednesday, a growth that may have a long-lasting impact on Seoul’s strategy towards North Korea, not less than via the following election cycle.

The Democratic Party, together with a satellite tv for pc social gathering it created to compete in proportional illustration on account of new election guidelines, will management 180 of the 21st National Assembly’s 300 seats.

North Korea was not a key election difficulty, as most South Koreans are desensitized to Pyongyang’s provocations, and whereas reunification is outlined as a nationwide precedence in the South Korean structure, solely 53.7 % of the nation think about it needed, in accordance to a 2017 ballot performed by Seoul’s Ministry of Unification.

Analysts consider that Moon’s social gathering cleaned up due to South Korea’s relative success in dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic in comparability to different nations, together with in holding the election itself, in which 66.2 % of eligible voters forged ballots, most of them in-person.

But in backing the Democratic Party once more, the South Korean public successfully voted for the continuation of an strategy towards North Korea that predominantly focuses on diplomacy.

The Ministry of Unification stated in a press release Thursday that the nation would preserve its present coverage to improve inter-Korean cooperation whereas making efforts to guarantee success in U.S.-North Korea talks.

A South Korea-based professional interpreted the assertion to imply that the South will preserve what critics name its passive stance on North Korean human rights.

“The North Korean Human Rights Act itself is probably not in operation,” Yoo Dong-ryul, the director of the Korea Institute of Liberal Democracy, instructed RFA’s Korean Service, referring to the South’s laws.

“Also, the South Korean government and the National Assembly [will have the power to] openly refuse to talk about North Korean human rights issues in the international community,” stated Yoo.

“It is feared that the South Korean government will only try to curry favor with the Kim Jong Un regime, while emphasizing peace on the Korean Peninsula on the surface,” Yoo stated.

Yoo predicted that the Democratic victory might additionally imply that South Korea would possibly butt heads with the United States over the position of financial sanctions in efforts to cease North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile packages.

“Once South Korea’s 21st National Assembly opens, the ruling party is expected to pass a resolution calling for the lifting of sanctions against North Korea,” he stated.

An official of the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations Thursday stated that this would possibly certainly be a chance.

“I can imagine that the Moon administration might feel like it can push harder on trying to find ways to promote economic integration with North Korea,” stated Scott Snyder, director of the CFR’s U.S.-Korea Policy Program throughout a webinar hosted by the Korea Economic Institute of America (KEI).

“That is an issue that potentially can generate some friction with the United States as the U.S. is still committed to sanctions [and] a maximum pressure policy on North Korea so we’ll have to wait and see how that goes,” Snyder stated.

But the purpose could be moot, as one other South Korea-based observer stated that even when Seoul makes an attempt to enhance relations with Pyongyang, it’s unlikely that the North will change its stance of current years to accommodate the South.

“We are in a situation where improved relations with the U.S. and talks are regarded as North Korea’s [goal],” Ko Young-hwan of the Institute for National Security Strategy instructed RFA Thursday in Seoul.

“Although the ruling party won the parliamentary election, analyses predict that North Korea will not pay attention to the South Korean government. Former North Korean leaders, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, saw inter-Korean and North Korea-Japan relations as mere variables in [the much more important] U.S.-North Korea relations,” stated Ko.

Snyder additionally famous that North Korean management has proven an absence of curiosity in smoothing issues over with the South.

“I do think that the strong position of president Moon makes him a more authoritative potential interlocutor for North Korea,” he stated.

“It’s really a question of whether Kim Jong Un sees any benefit from trying to go down that road, because so far he has not,” stated Snyder.

Thae wins Gangnam seat

Thae Yong Ho, middle, former North Korean diplomat, who defected to South Korea in 2016 and a candidate of the primary opposition United Future Party, reacts after he was sure to safe victory in the parliamentary election in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 16, 2020.

AP

Also notable in the election was the victory of former high-ranking North Korean diplomat Thae Yong-ho who received a seat in the meeting representing the opposition United Future Party in Seoul’s rich Gangnam district.

Thae, who defected whereas serving as Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to the U.Okay. in 2016, received his race with greater than 58 % of the vote, turning into the primary such defector to win a constituency in the meeting.

Ji Seong-ho, one other former North Korean, who escaped the North in 2006, additionally received an meeting seat in a satellite tv for pc social gathering aligned with the opposition.

“Mr. Thae sent us a strong message that a defector can actually participate in the South Korean Politics by becoming a lawmaker representing a constituency,” stated Ji Hyun Park, co-founder of the U.Okay.-based Stepping Stones, a corporation advocating for human rights in North Korea.

“I hope Mr. Thae will live up to the expectations of North Korean defectors in South Korea by raising the issue of North Korean human rights in the South Korean National Assembly and show leadership in representing the North Korean defectors,” Park instructed RFA.

Though human rights organizations exterior of Korea would classify Thae as a defector and Ji as a refugee, in the Korean language they’re each referred to by a catch-all time period that has come to describe these in each conditions.

“Former Minister Thae and Mr. Ji Seong Ho belonged to a totally different social class in North Korea one being the elite class and the other belonging to the lowest class. The fact that they both have become assemblymen in South Korea sends a very positive message to North Koreans that any of them can have the opportunity to become a politician after the unification of the Korean Peninsula,” Park added.

North Korean refugee Joseph Kim, who now resides in the U.S., stated on Twitter Thursday, “Former North Korean refugees Thae Yong Ho and Ji Seong Ho won in the 2020 election in South Korea. While each comes from two different backgrounds, both share a common desire – freedom.”

“Congratulations to both of you! It is my sincere hope that your shared desire & aspiration for a free N. Korea would unite all of us to build a better and stronger community.”

Ambassador Robert King, the previous U.S. Special Envoy for North Korean human rights points additionally lauded Thae’s victory.

“I think it’s significant that he was able to be elected in South Korea. It certainly indicates that there are opportunities for people who want to serve in the South Korean parliament,” he instructed RFA.

“The fact that the people in Mr. Thae’s constituency were willing to vote for him in a free, open and fair election and Mr. Thae was successful in winning certainly says the people in South Korea are interested in and concerned about the policy toward North Korea and about the way people are treated in North Korea,” he stated.

Suzanne Scholte, President of the Defense Forum Foundation and a supporter of North Korean refugees, stated: “I have always believed that those who have lived under tyranny understand better the cherished values of democracy and human rights.”

“But, also imagine what his election will mean to people in North Korea especially those who serve the Kim regime who wonder if there is any life for them should the regime collapse. This clearly shows they could have a future in a unified Korea if they stop supporting a regime that is committing crimes against humanity every day,” she stated.

Hee Jung Yang, Yewon Ji, and Yong Jae Mok contributed to this report. Translation by Leejin Jun and Hee Jung Yang.