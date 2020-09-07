Big Lots is crushing it during the pandemic

Big Lots BIG , a retailer with more than 1,400 US stores, saw sales stagnate in recent years but experienced record sales growth during its most recent quarter, gaining market share from rivals. Its stock price has surged nearly 60% this year, making it one of the top stocks of 2020.

Big Lots’ no-frills stores with bright white and orange signs have a wide mix of merchandise — everything from mattresses, couches, lamps and kitchen appliances to toys, snacks, pet food and cleaning supplies. During the summers, stores feature patio furniture and gazebos, while Christmas trims and fireplaces are highlighted in the winter.

This broad range of items helps Big Lots distinguish itself from traditional home decor and furniture sellers, as well as grocers, analysts say. The company sells frozen foods in refrigerators at the end of aisles. Big Lots also offers closeout merchandise, which it scoops up from manufacturers when they produce too much of an item or discontinue a line.

At an average of 25,000 square feet, Big Lots stores are a little smaller than a typical supermarket. Most of its stores in 47 states are located in strip shopping centers, not enclosed malls, which industry analysts say is an advantage as many traditional malls lose foot traffic or close.

Big Lots is a “unique animal,” said…

Source link