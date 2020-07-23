Big guns in Sussex Stakes frame at Goodwood | Racing News

Siskin, Mohaather and Kameko are on course to clash in a legendary renewal of the Qatar Sussex Stakes after including amongst 9 entries for the Group One masterpiece at Goodwood next week.

The unbeaten Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Siskin has actually made simply one previous see to Britain when a remarkable late withdrawal from last September’s Middle Park Stakes after ending up being fractious in the stalls at Newmarket.

Ger Lyons’ colt has an otherwise unblemished record, nevertheless, after returning with an emphatic Classic success at the Curragh last month.

He is because of deal with a field loaded with sophisticated opposition on Wednesday, headed by Andrew Balding’s Qipco 2000 Guineas winner Kameko – set to go back to a mile after completing 4th as the beaten favourite in the Investec Derby.

Mohaather and Aidan O’Brien’s double Royal Ascot winner Circus Maximus – who was runner-up in this race 12 months ago to Too Darn Hot – lead the difficulty versus the three-year-olds.

The Classic generation is finished by Ballydoyle trio Wichita, neck runner-up to Kameko at Newmarket, Vatican City – who filled the exact same position behind Siskin at the Curragh – and Arizona.

Marcus Tregoning’s steady star Mohaather reiterated his high-level claims with a remarkable Group Two triumph from the reopposing San Donato in this month’s Betfred Summer Mile Stakes at Ascot.

San Donato’s fitness instructor Roger Varian enjoys to handle Mohaather once again, nevertheless.

“Yes, absolutely,” he stated.

” I believe Goodwood will fit San Donato, and we’re anticipating it.

“He’s come out of that Ascot Summer Mile bouncing, and I would expect in a great little enhancement – since that was his very first run for 16 or 17 months.

“He’s an exciting horse for the rest of the year and beyond, I hope.”

O’Brien has actually likewise gotten in Lancaster House, who was 2nd to Romanised in the Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.