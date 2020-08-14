Big E looks for another win into build momentum with clash against John Morrison

Last week, Big E let Kayla Braxton know he’s ready to taste the sweet nectar of championship gold, and a showdown with John Morrison will be the latest step in his quest towards a title. After an injury to Kofi Kingston at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, it was Big E’s time to go it alone as the bombastic Superstar set out to achieve his own personal goals.

The New Day member already took down one member of the self-proclaimed “Greatest Tag Team of the 21st Century” with a win over The Miz two weeks ago.

Can Big E keep the ball rolling with a win over Morrison, or can The Guru of Greatness provide a roadblock to his former rival?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to witness the showdown of supremely skilled Superstars.