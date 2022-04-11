On April 10, at the Armenia Marriott Hotel in Yerevan, about 100 programmers were fighting against each other with the power of knowledge.

For the first time in Armenia, a big Code Battle took place with the participation of programmers.

The competition was organized by Full Learning company.

“Different issues were raised, each in accordance with his knowledge. The participants did their best to show results. “We received more than 300 applications, we selected 100 participants,” said Gagik Azoyan, founder and director of Full Learning, the organizer of the event, adding, “Our main goal was to become one team, one family, I think we succeeded.”

According to Gagik Azoyan, organizing Code Battles has become a tradition for them, due to which new teams have been formed, ideas of “startups” have been implemented. “We want programmers to learn to compete with knowledge, in the field, relatively new specialists will gain acquaintances, experience մտ skills,” Gagik Azoyan mentioned.

Adviser to the RA Minister of High Technological Industry Hayk Aslanyan and Head of the Digitalization Department of the Ministry of High Technological Industry Arshak Kerobyan came to greet the programmers.

“We thank the organizers for giving such an opportunity. Programming is a modern profession, and the acquired deep knowledge and skills are irreplaceable. “I wish success in the path you have chosen,” said Hayk Aslanyan.

As a result of the competition, three participants won: Gegham Samvelyan, Arman Torosyan, Grigor Hovhannisyan, up to 20 participants received “Best Code Writer” certificates.

“I take with me not only a victory from this competition, but also a lot of experience and warm memories. I am excited, I have wonderful impressions, “said Grigor Hovhannisyan, one of the winners of the competition.

The victory was unexpected for Gegham Samvelyan և very encouraging ․ “I did not expect to win, I have many years of professional experience, but I did not participate in such a competition. “It is one thing when you work in an office, it is another when you have to show your professional skills in a limited time,” he said.

“I am impressed with the competition and the organization. For a programmer, experience is as necessary as air and water. I carry with me not only a great experience, but also a readiness to overcome more difficult challenges in the future. ”

It should be noted that participation in the competition is free, there is no age limit. The winners were encouraged by Full Learning with cash prizes, all participants left the hall with gifts.