Big clash between Stradivarius and Santiago in Goodwood Cup | Racing News

Stradivarius will deal with an optimum of 6 competitors – consisting of Irish Derby hero Stradivarius – when he bids for a historical 4th triumph in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on Tuesday.

John Gosden’s amazing stayer signed up with the popular Double Trigger as a three-time winner of the two-mile Group One 12 months ago and will be a warm order to go one much better on his go back to the Sussex Downs next week.

The six-year-old showed he stays at the peak of his powers with an excellent display screen at Royal Ascot last month – winning the Gold Cup for the 3rd year in succession under Frankie Dettori.

Aidan O’Brien, who saddled the terrific Yeats to win 2 Goodwood Cups, is represented entirely by Santiago, who won the Queen’s Vase at the Royal conference prior to going on to Classic magnificence at the Curragh.

Mark Johnston’s Nayef Road might restore competition with Stradivarius after ending up 2nd in the Gold Cup, while Eagles By Day is a possible to step up in class after landing the Silver Cup at York on his very first start for David O’Meara

Another horse set to have his sights raised will be Alan King’s dual-purpose entertainer Who Dares Wins, after getting Royal Ascot magnificence in the Queen Alexandra Stakes last time out.

Who Dares Wins’ part-owner Henry Ponsonby stated: “I believe Who Dares Wins can be thought about a certain runner at this phase. Tom Marquand will ride him.

” I believe he’s entitled to be there on his Prix du Cadran run in 2015 – he completed fourth, not far behind Dee Ex Bee, who was 2nd to Stradivarius on a variety of events last season.

“There’s nearly £54,000 up for grabs for finishing second and I think he’ll run very well.”

Jim Goldie’s Euchen Glen and the David Simcock- trained Spanish Mission are the other competitors.