‘Big Brother’ All-Stars Recap: Season 22 Premiere — Cast Revealed

Sixteen previous Big Brother houseguests returned on Wednesday to do the exact same thing we have actually all been carrying out in 2020: lock themselves inside for months on end.

Against all COVID-related chances, the long-running CBS staple has actually returned for Season 22, which functions as its 2nd All-Stars edition. (The initially one, Big Brother 7, happened back in 2006.) But prior to any alliances might be formed or competitors used Wednesday’s premiere, we needed to fulfill the cast, which was revealed in genuine time as the houseguests relocated.

Here are the 16 returnees completing for this summer season’s $500,000 reward– just 2 of whom have actually won the money prior to:

CHRISTMAS ABBOTT

Age: 38

Previously Appeared On: Season 19 (2017)

How ‘d She Do?: Finished in 3rd location

Why She Wants to Play Again: “I broke my foot last time and I want to show how strong of a player I am. I want to WIN THE $500K this time!”

DAVID ALEXANDER

Age: 30

Previously Appeared On: Season 21 (2019)

How ‘d He Do?: Evicted very first (16 th location)

Why He Wants to Play Again: “I think we can all learn something from failure. Last year was very tough to have a once in a lifetime opportunity go the way that it did. I’m looking forward to competing in an HOH, to actually voting and just playing this very interesting social game.”

NICOLE ANTHONY

Age: 25

Previously Appeared On: Season 21 (2019)

How ‘d She Do?: Finished in 3rd location

Why She Wants to Play Again: “I desire vindication! Last time, Michie got my …