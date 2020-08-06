‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ meet their competition in Season 22 premiere

The program, postponed more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic and took safety measures in order to movie, like the cast members being quarantined for 2 weeks prior to move-in day.
“All of this season’s houseguests have been individually quarantined for the past two weeks,” Chen Moonves stated throughout the episdoe. “You’ve all been tested multiple times for Covid-19, as have I, and you are all clear to play this game.”
The cast consists of from previous seasons: Cody Calafiore, Memphis Garrett, Christmas Abbott, Kevin Campbell, Nicole Franzel, Ian Terry, Daniele Donato, Da’Vonne Rogers, Tyler Crispen, Enzo Palumbo, Keesha Smith, Kaysar Ridha, David Alexander, Janelle Pierzina, Bayleigh Dayton and NicoleAnthony
.
Once inside your home, the cast eliminated their masks and began the very first competition, fixing a puzzle to continue. Abbott wins this one and advances to the nextcompetition
.
In a video game called “Star Steppin,” the entrants race throughout a star-studded field in which some stars are not steady. If you do not keep in mind which ones are lightweight, you should begin once again.
No one is kicked out in “Big Brother” night one. On Sunday, Calafiore gets to choose 2 fellow houseguests for expulsion.