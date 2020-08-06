‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ meet their competition in Season 22 premiere

The program, postponed more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic and took safety measures in order to movie, like the cast members being quarantined for 2 weeks prior to move-in day.

“All of this season’s houseguests have been individually quarantined for the past two weeks,” Chen Moonves stated throughout the episdoe. “You’ve all been tested multiple times for Covid-19, as have I, and you are all clear to play this game.”

The cast consists of from previous seasons: Cody Calafiore, Memphis Garrett, Christmas Abbott, Kevin Campbell, Nicole Franzel, Ian Terry, Daniele Donato, Da’Vonne Rogers, Tyler Crispen, Enzo Palumbo, Keesha Smith, Kaysar Ridha, David Alexander, Janelle Pierzina, Bayleigh Dayton and NicoleAnthony

