Big Boss Oil-less Air Fryer, 16 Quart, 1300W, Easy Operation with Built in Timer, Dishwasher Safe, Includes 50+ Recipe Book – Silver

The Big Boss 1300-Watt Oil-Less Fryer allows you to make heart-healthy meals without the added calories that come with using a traditional deep fryer. The fryer’s efficient design heats food quickly while retaining flavor and moisture. Suitable for cooking a range of meat, poultry, vegetables, and desserts, this versatile tabletop cooker comes in handy for any meal. Its two-tray design lets it cook multiple foods simultaneously, adding a dose of convenience to meal preparation.

Simple & easy operation with 2 dials, temperature control, timer with auto shutoff and popular food directions right on the unit.

The transparent glass bowl is designed to let you see the progress of your food without the need to open the cooking chamber & the heat escape – for a much faster experience.

Super Size capacity is expandable up to 16 quarts with the optional extender Ring (included) – large enough to cook a full turkey!

Ability to cook two different foods simultaneously with a 2 shelf set – included

Recipe book with 50+ delicious & easy recipes from a variety of cuisines – seafood, chicken, meat and a ton of entrees – included

Triple cooking power: halogen, convection and infrared heat with 1300W of power