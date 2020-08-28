Big and Tall Office Chair 400lbs Wide Seat Ergonomic Desk Chair Massage Computer Chair with Lumbar Support Armrest Swivel Rolling Executive PU Leather Adjustable Task Chair for Adults Women(Black)



Price: $179.99

(as of Aug 28,2020 15:31:07 UTC – Details)





❤USB Massage Lumbar Support – Chair the backrest has a massage lumbar support that is powered by USB to release your waist fatigue for your tired.

❤Best for Heavy People – Big and tall office chair, it’s designed to accommodate larger and taller body types. Proportioned for those of above average weight or height, they offer broader seat widths and backs. The seat height can be adjusted from 19″-22.2″ and the seat measures 23″(W)*20.5″(D).

❤Armrest & Good Support – Big and tall office chair have heavy-duty metal base with 360-degree swivel and nylon smooth-rolling casters, great stability and mobility. And adjustable office chair offer is that you can personally adjust the chairs height of the chair to match your needs.

❤Comfortable Seat: Not Prone to Deformation – Office chair made of high-density foam and spring, the seat cushion strikes the perfect balance between hardness and softness so that users will not feel tired after long time sitting.