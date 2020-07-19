Big and Tall Office Chair 400lbs Desk Chair Mesh Computer Chair with Lumbar Support Wide Seat Adjust Arms Rolling Swivel High Back Task Executive Ergonomic Chair for Women Men,Black



Price: $169.99

(as of Jul 19,2020 18:22:11 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Big and Tall Office Chair

We recommend this new big and tall office chair, unlike regular desk chairs, Computer chair has an extremely comfortable back with adjustable lumbar support that molds around and supports your back, whether you’re working at high pressure, or gaming intensely. Maximum capacity up to 400 lbs.

Ergonomic Office Chair: Our office chair is crafted to perfection and designed to the bodies natural shape of the lumbar support. You can pull out on the control handle, which allows yours to tilt back sit forward, just push the control handle in to prevent it from tilting. This desk chair gives you excellent seating experience while you working or relaxing.

Extra High-level Seating Comfort: Office chair has fashion upholstery, made using high-density sponge cushion, more flexible, fits the sitting position of human thigh that would provided you a comfortable seat.

Ergonomic Armrests: The arms of the office chair have a ergonomic design with 6 adjustable position PU padded armrest, you can relax yourself according to your needs.

Adjustable ventilated Mesh Back Lumbar Support: Nylon lumbar support backrest of computer chair feels like hands on waist, waist protection, gives you a better reclining experience. And ergonomic office chair with lumbar support mesh back for breathability.

Fully Adjustable: Office chair Explosion-proof tray with the handle wheel you can adjustable the sitting feeling of office chair while its comfortable tilt mechanism allows for setting the computer chair to the preferred angle. You just push in or push out.

Adjustable Lumbar Design: Big and tall office chair with a middle back design, can provide good Lumbar Siupport. The mesh chair uses a high breathable mesh back to make your back feel comfortable.

Class-4 Gas-lift: Computer chair with extra thickness gas lift, fast up and down, pass the BIFMA and SGS, you will feel safety, comfortable and convenient in your live.

360-Degree Swivel & Casters: Office chair have swivels 360 degrees for multi-tasking convenience, and its durable casters allow for smooth-rolling mobility from one area of the office to another again, sliding reach up to 100000 times.

We recommend this new big and tall office chair, unlike regula mesh chairs, it’s features big and wide seats for extra comfort on those long working days and desk chair has an extremely comfortable back that adjust 6 position lumbar what you need and supports your back, whether you’re working at high pressure, or gaming intensely. In the meantime, office chair has ergonomic armrests: 11 position adjust, executive chair depend what you need, you can relax adjustable the chair.

Feature

Big and tall office chair beautiful generous and strong practicability.

Office chair made using high-density sponge cushion, more flexible.

Office chair with freely adjustable lumbar support and armrest protecting your spinal and neck.

Size and look makes the executive chair ideal for any bigger user.

360 degree with 100000 rolling swivel wheels and chair can be more flexible in working station.

❤【ADJUSTABLE BACK SUPPORT & ARMREST】 – Big & Tall Office chair features Fully adjustable settings with 6 adjustable position PU padded armrest, Simple pneumatic controls, lumbar support to help reduce back pressure and relax the natural curve of the spine, choose according to what you need. Executive chair big and tall office chair desk chair.

❤【COMFORTABLE THICKNESS: NOT PRONE TO DEFORMATION】 – Our office chair have excellent breathable design, maintain the air flowing naturally in the desk chair seat area keep the sweat and back were not overheating. Big and tall office chair have heavy-duty metal base with 360-degree swivel and nylon smooth-rolling casters, great stability and mobility. Big and tall executive chair office chair desk chair.

❤【SUPER EASY TO SET UP】 – Our desk chair comes with all hardware & necessary tools. Follow the executive chair instruction, you’ll found easy to set up, and big and tall office chair estimated assembly time in about 10-15mins. Big and tall office executive desk chair.

❤【WE ASSURED】 – We guarantee you will love this desk chair which is cheap but good material. but if you’re not satisfied with this executive chair, please get in touch with us, best service for you! Desk chai big and tall office chair executive chairr.