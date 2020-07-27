Big and Tall 440lb Gaming Chair Racing Office Chair – Gel Cold Cure Foam Lumbar/Seat Cushion & 4D Adjustable Arms, Heavy Duty Metal Base, Swivels & Reclines Ideal For Gamers & Office Workers



Price: $279.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 20:14:41 UTC – Details)





Enhance Your Gaming Experience With A Gaming Chair So Comfortable You’ll Never Want To Get Up!

Are you fed up with chairs that spoil your gaming experience by causing you discomfort?

Tired of working long hours behind your desk and ending up with tense muscles and a sore back?

Never again! Because you’ve just found the chair that offers the ultimate level of comfort and luxury for you to heighten your gaming experience or spend long office hours of uninterrupted work!

Introducing The Big & Tall Memory Foam Gaming Chair By VON RACER!

Ergonomically designed to offer you the perfect combination of luxurious comfort and high performance style, our chair supports your body and is multifunctional. Highly adjustable with various carefully designed mechanisms – you can regulate our game chair to suit your personal comfort preferences and to meet the needs of your computer desk or office.

Why This Is The Best Gaming Chair You Could Ever Use:

Large size 27.0” wide x 27.1” deep x 48.4-50.8” high makes it suitable for everyone

Extra high backrest (24.8” x 32.3”) supports you from pelvis to neck

Big, spacious seating area (22.0” x 22.0”) for comfort

Lumbar /seat cushion with Gel Cold Cure Foam, non-slip bottom & breathable, washable, durable mesh cover

Lumbar / seat cushion promotes blood circulation, encourages good posture, provides pain relief by suspending the tailbone

Rocking back and forth, 360° swivel, wide 4D adjustable armrests, height-adjustable mechanism with explosion proof gas piston

Back angle & recline locking system to lock the back at any angle from 90 – 155 degrees

Premium quality construction & smooth-rolling caster wheels ensure maximum & long term enjoyment – holds up to 440lbs

Comes with a 1 YEAR WARRANTY on parts

Order Today – Use It Forever! Click “Add To Cart” Now!

★ 【THE MOST COMFORTABLE CHAIR YOU’LL EVER SIT IN】 – Ergonomically designed and boasting an extra high backrest, our gaming chair gently embraces your body and supports your neck and spine. Paired with the included memory foam seat and high-end gel cold cure foam lumbar/ seat cushion which provides an added comfort layer, optimal support and encourages good posture, our gaming chair will be your preferred seat of choice

★ 【HIGHLY ADJUSTABLE – EVERYONE CAN USE IT】- Featuring a 360° swivel – height-adjustable mechanism – back angle and recline/rock locking system to lock the back at any angle up to 155° – wider armrests adjustable to 4 Dimensions (up / down, forward / backward, left / right, vertical), anyone can comfortably use our game chair. Customize the seat to your liking, sit back and work, play or relax

★ 【YOUR SEARCH FOR A STURDY GAME CHAIR ENDS HERE】 – Premium construction with high quality materials, leather, fabric and memory foam guarantees you will enjoy our chair for years! The integrated metal frame, explosion-proof gas spring of international standards and heavy duty metal base with smooth-rolling caster wheels provide a sturdy foundation to the chair able to withstand up to 440lbs. Available in neutral black and brown, our chair will complement and space you place it in

★ 【BUY WITH CONFIDENCE】 – Your satisfaction is our top priority! We offer you excellent after-sales service with a customer support team ready to assist you with any questions you may have and 1 YEAR WARRANTY on parts! Grab your Gaming Chair By KILLABEE today risk free! Click “Add To Cart” Now and take your gaming experience to the next level with supreme comfort and support