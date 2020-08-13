Big 12 says it will play 2020 football season this fall, despite Big Ten and Pac-12 postponements

The Big 12 board of directors voted Tuesday night to allow their schools to go ahead with the 2020 fall season, the conference announced Wednesday. The conference also released its 2020 football schedule.

“I am very optimistic about moving forward,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Wednesday. “Having said that, however, if we get to a point where we have a crossroads and the information contraindicates going forward, we know that we can pivot quickly to protect student athletes and to do something different if what we’re doing isn’t working.”

During a Tuesday night conference call, the Big 12 presidents and chancellors heard from medical experts before voting, according to CBS Sports. Prior to the call, the presidents appeared to be in favor of playing the season.

“The mindset is it’s too early [to cancel],” a Big 12 source told CBS Sports before the meetings. “Unless the medical folks flip the switch, [we’ll go].”

Bowlsby said the conference would be implementing “enhanced testing,” consisting of three tests per week for football and any other “high contact sports.” He also said players who do test positive and recover will receive proper cardiac care, due to emerging evidence that even those with mild cases of COVID-19 may suffer from heart damage.

The Big 12 conference schedule will begin on…