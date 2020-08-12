Big 12 football schedule 2020: Games begin as early as Sept. 12, Oklahoma-Texas set for Oct. 10

Following the Big 12’s Tuesday choice to proceed toward playing the 2020 college football season, the conference launched its week-by-week schedule onWednesday The league formerly revealed it will play a 10- video game season, including its regular nine-game round-robin schedule in addition to one extra nonconference video game.

That conference schedule will begin onSept 26, the conventional Week 4 of the college football season, with all nonconference games requiring to be played prior to that week. Each Big 12 group will have 2 bye weeks in addition to a possible 3rd off date late in the season. Whether fans are allowed arenas will be figured out group by group based upon state standards.

The Big 12 Championship Game is set forDec 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, one week behind initially set up. The start of the season can be postponed as much as 2 weeks (Oct 10) with the title video game able to be pressed back as far asDec 19.

The yearly competition in between Oklahoma and Texas will still be dipped into the Cotton Bowl onOct 10 regardless of the previous cancellation of the State Fair ofTexas

The Big 12 revealed that “enhanced COVID-19 testing,” consisting of 3 coronavirus tests each week and go back to play procedures following favorable tests (EKG, troponin blood test, echocardiogram, heart MRI), will be executed.

The Big 12 was the last Power Five conference to launch its start date …