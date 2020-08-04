Big 12 Conference Adopts 9+1 Football Schedule

The Big 12 Board of Directors revealed that Conference football programs will play a “9+1” schedule for the 2020 season including 9 conference video games and one non-conference house challenger.

The start of Conference play will be strengthened in the coming weeks, with an expected start at some point in between mid- to late-September, with the expectation that non-conference video games are objected to prior to starting league video games.

The design likewise provides the Conference versatility to return the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship video game to December 12 th or 19 th

“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” stated Commissioner BobBowlsby “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”

