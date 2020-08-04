Big 12-approved scheduling model includes 9 conference games, 1 nonconference game

The Big 12 presidents and chancellors authorized a scheduling model that will consist of 9 conference games plus one nonconference game, numerous sources within the league informed ESPN on Monday night.

The conference is anticipated to put out a release with additional information on Monday, however one source stated the season might start in mid or late September.

The nine-plus-one model was the chosen model provided to the board, which thought about numerous alternatives.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby had actually informed ESPN recently that the board would be equipped with all of the details it required to decide if that’s what it wished to do.

Every Power 5 conference now has actually identified its scheduling model for the season, however the Big Ten has yet to launch the information of its conference- just schedule.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione informed ESPN that the Sooners still strategy to play their competition game versus Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

“We expect to play that game in the month of October,” Castiglione stated. “The only reason we’d have to look at another venue is if something developed that the Cotton Bowl was unavailable for whatever reason.”