Biegun says U.S. sees no indication of Russian military plans in Belarus By Reuters

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun stated on Monday the United States had no indication of any prepared Russian military intervention in Belarus, and advised Minsk to accept mediation from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Biegun spoke in Lithuania, which shares a border with Belarus, and his journey indicates a higher U.S. function in attempting to settle the strife that emerged when Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko punished serene protesters who declined his claim of a landslide election triumph.

Asked about possible Russian military intervention, the second U.S. diplomat stated: “Of course that would be most unwelcome, but we don’t have any indication beyond some of the public remarks that we’ve heard.”

He spoke after conference Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the primary opposition prospectin Belarus’s Aug 9 governmental election who took sanctuary in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius after the vote, which protesters state was rigged.

“We urge the government of Belarus to accept the OSCE chair’s offer to facilitate dialogue and engage all stakeholders,” Biegun informed a conference in Vilnius.

“The United …