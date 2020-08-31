Biden’s team weighing possible Wisconsin visit as soon as this week, source says

Jacob Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake, informed CNN’s Sara Sidner that “President Trump is a racist who stirs racial stress. He has actually been stirring racial stress because he got in theWhite House Why, as Jacob’s uncle, would I wish to speak to him? Our focus is on Jacob and recovery the neighborhood.”

He stated Jacob Blake’s daddy has actually informed him he “has no interest in speaking with President Trump.” His just interest at the minute is his boy’s wellness and getting justice.

He stated he did not speak to Jacob Blake’s mom on the topic.

The President is not currently scheduled to meet the Blake household while going to Kenosha, Wisconsin, tomorrow.

Asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins whether the President prepares to meet the household, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany stated, “Currently the plans are to meet with local law enforcement and some business owners, and he’ll survey the damage. But there will be more detailed plans forthcoming when they’re announced.”

Following up, asked if there are presently no strategies to meet Blake’s household, McEnany included, “Not currently.”

Earlier today, McEnany likewise stated the administration has actually not yet had the ability to get in touch with the household of Blake

“We are efforting outreach,” McEnany stated of the Blake household throughout a look on Fox News, however, she stated, they “have not been able to connect yet.”