Biden’s low-key virtual campaign is a gamble on Trump fatigue

“If they can keep Biden in the basement long enough, he might become president,” Gingrich said on Fox’s “Outnumbered.” If voters don’t see him or consider his record, “he might just get there because people are tired. He is so passive right now, maybe that is what they want.”

AS JUDGES RIGHT BACK DOJ ON FLYNN CASE, TRUMP DECRIES ‘DIRTY COPS’

I was the type of who thought that Joe Biden had to make more news to pay for the truth that he’s been largely confined to his Delaware home. But if the latest polls are any indication, some Democrats now believe that his low-key approach is paying dividends.

More essential, I’ve long wondered perhaps the constant crises, endless attacks and inflamed rhetoric of the president’s tenure may possibly ultimately result in an intangible outcome: Trump fatigue. It’s at least possible that many Americans feel a sense of exhaustion and might yearn for a quieter and calmer respite.

The president’s supporters, needless to say, aren’t fed up with him fighting on their behalf. They view him as the disruptor taking on a corrupt system. Whether it’s the Deep State or Democrats, whether it’s intel officials or the media or the parade of former aides who’ve turned on him, they see their man as under siege and abundantly entitled to fight.

But even among some of those who back Trump’s policies, recent interviews suggest the constant warfare could be taking its toll.

Any president, obviously, could be battered by the three crises which have defined 2020: a pandemic, a partially crippled economy and police brutality that led to racially charged protests and riots.

But when you just take a deeper look, you see a president who is constantly stirring things up, arriving the volume to 11, and firing up the media–which is overwhelmingly negative but loves the clicks and ratings.

A very partial list: Slamming four Democratic congresswomen of color. Accusing Barack Obama of treason. Trying to buy Greenland. Assailing John McCain after his death. Denigrating S-hole countries. Calling Baltimore a rodent-infested mess. Tying Joe Scarborough to a murder conspiracy. Denouncing the Mueller probe as a witch hunt. Promoting and taking hydroxychloroquine. Ordering an investigation of social media organizations. Calling journalists scum and public enemies.

Oh, and he was impeached for pressing Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, and acquitted significantly less than five months ago.

Of course Trump has his accomplishments, from tax cuts to judicial appointments to criminal justice reform. But I’m talking here about the relentless turmoil he sees as crucial to dominating every news cycle and winning reelection.

The former vice president, in comparison, has receded from the media radar, even as the Trump campaign assails him as “Hidin’Biden.” It’s hard to imagine that another Democratic nominee–say, Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders–would be so passive.

When the 77-year-old candidate does make news, it’s usually for criticizing some Trump move, rather than driving an issue on his own. His Twitter posts are anemic. Biden mostly preaches a message of unity–on race relations, on the pandemic, on time for a more civil design of politics.

Biden did venture to Pennsylvania yesterday to chastise Trump for a “cruel” attempt to overturn ObamaCare, saying that for a lot of Covid-19 could become a preexisting condition.

If Biden was running despite Trump, Democrats would be loudly proclaiming he had going to the trail and be more aggressive. But given the newest polls–even if Biden’s lead is much less large since the 14 points in a New York Times poll or 12 points in a Fox survey–“Democrats are just fine with him being a homebody,” Politico says.

As Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen was quoted as saying, “Trump is running against Trump. And it’s smart of Biden to not get in the way of that. It’s become a referendum on Trump’s behavior.”

The president will naturally do everything they can to make the election about Biden’s record, and the campaign hasn’t really been fully joined.

Presidents tend to be elected as a counterweight to their predecessor: Carter running on honesty after Nixon resigned; Reagan on strength after Carter’s hostage-induced weakness; Trump on punch-in-the-nose aggressiveness after the intellectual Obama. And because Biden’s life has been transformed by tragedy, he may be an unusually empathetic figure during a disease which has claimed significantly more than 120,000 American lives.

None of this implies that Biden will prevail. The flip side of Trump’s bruising style is his will to win. The question, as Newt noted, is perhaps the country collectively craves a rest.