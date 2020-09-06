Biden’s lead remains the steadiest on record

Biden’s 10 point and 6 point advantages are the exact same they were when CBS News/YouGov polled the contests before the party conventions.
The polls are reflective of a race that barely budges even after two conventions, protests and unrest in some cities over police brutality and as the nation navigates the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, the stability of this race is record breaking when looking at polling dating back to 1940.
Biden holds about an average 7 point advantage over Trump in polls taken since the beginning of the year. That’s about the same as his current lead of 8 points in an average of recent polls. It’s not much different than the 6 point edge Biden had over Trump the last time I noted the stability of this race in early May.
Biden’s lead in the average has never gotten below 4 or 5 points or above 10 points. That’s a remarkably narrow range.
If you were to construct a 95% confidence interval around individual polls, Biden’s advantage in any individual poll has been within 6.5 points of that 7 point average.
A look at the previous 19 elections since 1940 reveals that the average range has been double that from January of the election year through early September of the same year. That is, the range in the polls in the average election has been closer to 14 to 16 points, depending on how you calculate the polling average.
Indeed, the polls swung wildly the last time a challenger knocked off a sitting president. Bill Clinton went from being down…