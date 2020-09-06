Biden’s lead remains the steadiest on record

Biden’s lead in the average has never gotten below 4 or 5 points or above 10 points. That’s a remarkably narrow range.

If you were to construct a 95% confidence interval around individual polls, Biden’s advantage in any individual poll has been within 6.5 points of that 7 point average.

A look at the previous 19 elections since 1940 reveals that the average range has been double that from January of the election year through early September of the same year. That is, the range in the polls in the average election has been closer to 14 to 16 points, depending on how you calculate the polling average.