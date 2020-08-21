Biden’s interventionism will be resisted in Turkey – Middle East Monitor

The recent release of a video featuring comments uttered by US presidential candidate Joe Biden about Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been roundly condemned in Ankara as being“interventionist”. Based on an interview with The New York Times on 16 December, 2019, Biden was recorded expressing: “What I think we should be doing is taking a very different approach to him now, making it clear that we support opposition leadership.”

In retrospect, Biden’s remarks were eerily similar to those made in 1970 by the secretary of defence at the time, Melvin Laird, when he conveyed his views on Latin America’s first democratically-elected Marxist President Salvador Allende in Chile. He declared at a National Security Council meeting: “We want to do everything we can to hurt him and bring him down.” Three years later, in September 1973, Allende was toppled in a bloody military coup.

Having declared his disapproval of the “autocrat” Erdoğan, it remains to be seen how Biden will translate his support for the opposition, should he become the 46th president of the US. Will he adopt the Chilean option of a coup, or will he pursue his mission “by the electoral process”, as he informed The New York Times in 2019?

In Biden’s interview with The New York Times, he described Erdoğan…