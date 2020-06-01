But it is vital to place particular person polls into context, and that context continues to indicate Biden’s in one of the best positions for any challenger since scientific polling began in the 1930s.
Biden stays the lone challenger to be up in the common of polls in each single month of the election 12 months. His common lead in a month-to-month common of polls has by no means dipped under four factors and has normally been above it.
Biden hasn’t trailed Trump this complete 12 months in a single phone ballot in which at the least some voters have been reached by way of their cell telephones — traditionally the most correct. The ABC News/Washington Post ballot is the newest instance of these polls. In truth, Biden’s by no means been behind in any of these polls since at the least January 2019. No different challenger has come near that mark.
A have a look at the fundamentals reveals why Trump continues to path. Simply put, he stays unpopular.
His internet approval score (approval – disapproval) in the ABC News/Washington Post ballot was -Eight factors. That’s very near the common of polls, which has it at about -10 factors. At no level throughout the previous three years has Trump ever had a constructive internet approval score.
The solely different two presidents to have a internet approval score this low at this level in the marketing campaign have been Carter in 1980 and George H.W. Bush in 1992. Both of them misplaced reelection.
But I’m not predicting something right here. Between the coronavirus pandemic and now the protests and riots happening nationwide, we’re clearly in a risky information atmosphere.
It’s at the least attainable that nothing will transfer the voters considerably in Trump’s route.