Biden’s campaign to run ad seizing on Trump’s Goodyear comments

The ad efforts to paint Trump as a leader who is interested just in individual gain.

“An American company with a 122-year history, thousands of American workers and competitors, all over the world,” a storyteller states, “and a sitting President who’s spinning out of control would risk American jobs to try to save his own.”

Two variations of the ad, saw initially by CNN, will play on both tv and YouTube focusing in locations near the tire business’s head office in Akron, Ohio, and a factory in Fayetteville,North Carolina The Ohio ad includes a quote fromAkron Mayor Dan Horrigan

“When you come after Goodyear, you’re coming after Akron,” Horrigan stated. The paid media highlights a pointed effort on the part of the Biden campaign to make inroads in crucial states where Trump bested Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Read The Full Article