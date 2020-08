Biden’s campaign to run ad seizing on Trump’s Goodyear comments

The ad efforts to paint Trump as a leader who is interested just in individual gain.

“An American company with a 122-year history, thousands of American workers and competitors, all over the world,” a storyteller states, “and a sitting President who’s spinning out of control would risk American jobs to try to save his own.”

Two variations of the ad, saw initially by CNN, will play on both tv and YouTube focusing in locations near the tire business’s head office in Akron, Ohio, and a factory in Fayetteville,North Carolina The Ohio ad includes a quote fromAkron Mayor Dan Horrigan

“When you come after Goodyear, you’re coming after Akron,” Horrigan stated. The paid media highlights a pointed effort on the part of the Biden campaign to make inroads in crucial states where Trump bested Hillary Clinton in 2016.

There was no clear leader in either state in 2 current CBS News surveys performed in late July, which revealed Biden at 45% to Trump’s 46% in Ohio and up 48% to the president’s 44% in North Carolina. View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling Last week, Trump called on his fans to not purchase Goodyear tires after a worker published a viral picture of a business policy prohibiting “Make America Great Again” and other political outfit in the office. Trump likewise threatened to remove the company’s tires from his custom-made governmental limo. “Don’t purchase GOODYEAR TIRES – They revealed a RESTRICTION ON MAGA HATS. Get much better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical …

