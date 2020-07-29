Biden’s campaign tells staff to delete TikTok from their phones

The instruction was available in the type of an e-mail from the campaign’s basic consul Dana Remus onMonday The news was initially reported by Bloomberg.

The Biden campaign does not have a main existence on the app.

The Democratic National Committee had actually formerly cautioned Democratic projects, committees and state celebrations to take extra security preventative measures when utilizing TikTo k, according to a copy of the warning obtained by CNN

In the e-mail, the DNC security group composed, “We continue to advise campaign staff to refrain from using TikTok on personal devices. If you are using TikTok for campaign work, we recommend using a separate phone and account.”