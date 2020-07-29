Biden’s campaign tells staff to delete TikTok from their phones

The instruction was available in the type of an e-mail from the campaign’s basic consul Dana Remus onMonday The news was initially reported by Bloomberg.
The Biden campaign does not have a main existence on the app.
In the e-mail, the DNC security group composed, “We continue to advise campaign staff to refrain from using TikTok on personal devices. If you are using TikTok for campaign work, we recommend using a separate phone and account.”
TikTo k, which is owned by a Chinese business, has actually been downloaded more than 165 million times in the United States.
TikTo k has actually pressed back on those claims, calling them “unfounded.” To highlight its self-reliance from China, TikTo k has actually mentioned its just recently employed American CEO, and stated it has “never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”