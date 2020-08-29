Biden’s Approval Rating, G.O.P. Recasts Trump: This Week in the 2020 Race

Two weeks of back-to-back conventions are lastly behind us, weeks throughout which the prospects attempted to specify themselves and their challengers.Mr Biden, the Democratic candidate, vowed to recover a suffering country by being a compassionate and good guy, while likewise handling to blow a hole in the Republican attack line that he was senile and might not string 2 sentences together.

President Trump, in a long speech, did little to acknowledge the coronavirus pandemic, alerting rather of what would end up being of the …