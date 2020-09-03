Biden will visit Kenosha to ‘bring Americans together to heal’ amid protests – live | US news

Health officials across the country have been notified that they should expect a coronavirus vaccine available to health workers in high-risk groups by November, and the Trump administration is asking states to speed up approvals for vaccine distribution sites before the November election.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed health officials that “limited Covid-19 vaccine doses may be available by early November 2020”, the New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, CDC director Robert Redfield wrote to state governors, asking them to ready distribution sites. “CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities, and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by Nov. 1, 2020,” Redfield wrote, McClatchy reported.

The ambitious timeline, which asks officials to prepare for the vaccine to arrive just in time for the November elections, has raised concerns that the Trump administration has politicized the vaccine development process, and that the president is seeking to rush a vaccine before election day.

The government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, said he is “cautiously optimistic” for a vaccine by the end of this year, but added that he “will not be satisfied regarding the release of a vaccine unless we know that it is safe and effective”.

But Trump has been playing up confidence that a…