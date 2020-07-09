Biden Will Be Most Far-Left President In Modern History

Former rival Bernie Sanders bragged that Democrat candidate Joe Biden might be probably the most progressive President in modern times.

His comments come after camps for both men released a ‘progressive unity platform’ – a list of recommendations for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) prior to the party platform being adopted at the convention next month.

The paper, while avoiding such socialist phrases as ‘Green New Deal’ and ‘Medicare For All,’ states that it represents “a good policy blueprint that will move this country in a much-needed progressive direction.”

Despite the possible lack of their favorite phrases, the document does address the need to “right racist wrongs” and “reverse climate change.”

And Bernie is as pleased as punch about the whole thing.

This is the future liberals wanthttps://t.co/TdaVfarHeE — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) July 9, 2020

Most Progressive Since FDR

In an interview with MSNBC Wednesday night, Sanders bragged he had forced Biden to look at policies that could make him the most far-left president in modern history.

“The compromise they came up with, if implemented, will make Biden the most progressive president since FDR,” Sanders announced. “It did not have, needless to say, everything that I wanted, everything that Biden wanted.”

Think about this for an instant.

How extreme may be the Bernie/Squad wing of the Democrat party that they could yank Biden far enough to the left to produce him the “most progressive president” plus it still wasn’t everything their little socialist hearts desired?

As if that wasn’t enough, the ‘unity platform’ contains excerpts of Bernie’s platforms from his own site – word-for-word.

THREAD. Today, Joe Biden’s unity task force released tips for the DNC platform that crib straight from Bernie Sanders’ radical agenda. We found multiple cases of word-for-word copying from Bernie. Biden’s Criminal Justice Unity Task force copied Bernie. pic.twitter.com/jPU3BWw3tw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 8, 2020

Biden Is Extreme

The Biden-Bernie unity tour comes just one day after the former Vice President aligned himself with radical Rep. Ilhan Omar on a ‘defund the police’ platform, and some days after vowing to “transform” the nation.

“We won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it,” Biden announced on Independence Day.

Other extreme positions where Biden and Bernie’s Squad share commonality include:

A federal ‘assault weapons’ ban, with Biden vowing to place gun-grabbing zealot Beto O’Rourke in control of weapons reform.

Seeks to cause “massive disruptions to private (health insurance) coverage.”

Wants to implement the Green New Deal and supports jailing climate deniers.

Free college.

And he offered this opinion on cops in America …

Joe Biden says police have “BECOME THE ENEMY” and demands CUTTING police funding: “Yes, absolutely!” pic.twitter.com/hV9KyuqhiX — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 8, 2020

We’ve been warning concerning this for some time now. Don’t belong to the media trap that Biden is harmless, or perhaps a moderate and wouldn’t be that bad should President Trump lose.

Listen to Bernie when that he tells you this is the most radical President you’ll ever see in your daily life.

Joe Biden is merely the vessel the far left is using inside their attempt to take control America.