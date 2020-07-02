Biden warns Trump is ‘deadly wrong’ after president calls jobs report ‘spectacular news’

TRUMP TOUTS ‘HISTORIC’ JUNE JOBS REPORT

As the coronavirus swept the nation in March, most Americans were forced to huddle inside their homes to avoid the spread of the illness. The outbreak sparked an enormous economic downturn, with an increase of than 40 million people filing first-time unemployment claims, surging the jobless rate to levels not seen since the Great Depression not exactly a century ago.

The president touted the “historic numbers” in the Thursday’s jobs report, which saw the nation’s unemployment level drop to 11.1 percent in June – as employers added 4.8 million jobs. Nearly 8 million jobs have already been restored within the last two months.

“I’d like to just announce the spectacular news for American workers and for American families and our country as whole,” Trump started.

With a watch toward the November general election, when the president is running for a second term in the White House, Trump then said, ”You’re likely to have an incredible third quarter.”

“It will be a third quarter the likes of which we’ve never seen before, in my opinion,” he continued. “And the great thing is the numbers will soon be coming out right before the election, so people will be able to see those numbers.”

Biden acknowledged that Thursday report “is positive news and I’m thankful for it for real.”

But the former vice president also argued, “Make no mistake, we’re still in a deep, deep, job hole because Donald Trump has so badly bungled the response to the coronavirus and now has basically given up on responding at all.”

He claimed that the million more Americans “would still have their job if Donald Trump had done his job. Many of the jobs that have now come back should have never been lost in the first place. And for everyone who’s job hasn’t come back, for everyone who doesn’t own stock, who can’t get a sweetheart loan through connections, does this feel like a victory?”

TRUMP JABS AT BIDEN; SAYS TAX HIKES WILL TANK MARKETS AND 401K’S

Biden noted that merely a third of the jobs lost in March and April have returned and stressed that “most of those jobs that returned are people on temporary furlough. That means these were the easiest jobs to get back as we reopened cities and states. It’s only going to get harder from here though.”

Following the president’s lead days gone by two months, many states started relaxing social distancing and other restrictions in order to jump-start the economy. Forty-five of the 50 states are actually experiencing a growth in coronavirus cases. And many of the states that heeded Trump’s advice – included in this Arizona, Texas and Florida – are now experiencing a surge in new cases. Many of these states have paused or rolled back efforts to loosen restrictions to jump-start the economy.

Biden emphasized that the brand new unemployment report “measures job gains as of June the 12th. In days since, we’ve seen cases spiking around the country. Some businesses closed down again. Some states re-imposed restrictions. And in the last two weeks we’ve seen almost 3 million new unemployment filings and another 1.7 million people seeking pandemic unemployment insurance.”

“There’s no victory to be celebrated. We should hope but there’s no victory to be celebrated. We’re still down nearly 15 million jobs and the pandemic is getting worse, not better,” Biden argued.

And taking aim at the president, that he highlighted that “millions of Americans are still out of work wondering when or if their job will come back. They’re worried about how to pay the bills in the meantime. Trump wants to declare this health crisis over and unemployment solved. Unfortunately he’s deadly wrong on both fronts.”

The most recent Fox News national poll, conducted two weeks ago, indicated the president’s over all approval is underwater at 44 %, with 55 % disapproval. But voters had a more positive impression of how he’s handled the economy, at 49 % approval and 46 percent disapproval.

A USA Today/Suffolk University national poll conducted within the last week indicated voters believed Biden would do a better job handling every major issue except the economy, where the Republican president had a 47-45 percent edge over his Democratic challenger.