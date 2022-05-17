Harut Sassounian

Publisher of The California Courier

www.TheCaliforniaCourier.com:

The Armenian-American community is becoming more and more frustrated with President Joe Biden’s anti-Armenian actions. He has done more harm than good to Armenia’s interests.

Last year, 24 hours before recognizing the Armenian Genocide, President Biden renounced Article 907 of the US Freedom Support Act, allowing the United States to provide a variety of assistance to Azerbaijan, including “security” assistance.

The US Treasury Department (GAO) reported that between 2002 and 2020, the US Department of State, the Department of Energy, and the International Development Agency provided $ 808 million in US assistance to Azerbaijan, of which 164 million (20 percent) was “security” assistance. 2022 On March 31, the US Ambassador to Baku proudly tweeted that the US Department of Defense had just donated $ 30 million worth of “equipment” to Azerbaijan. It is pointless to help oil-rich Azerbaijan, which is floating in billions of petrodollars. This is a complete waste of US taxpayers’ money.

During a recent hearing when Senator Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, asked Secretary of State Anthony Blinken why the State Department did not report to Congress on the impact of aid to Baku on Azerbaijan-Armenia military balance, Blinken promised to avoid it.

While previous presidents have also renounced Article 907, thus aiding a wealthy Azerbaijan, Joe Biden has strongly criticized President Donald Trump for renouncing Article 907 during his 2020 presidential campaign. However, in the three months since becoming president, he has done the same as Trump.

What is the point of recognizing the Armenian Genocide and then providing weapons to Azerbaijan to continue killing Armenians, as it did during the 2020 war? We need action, not empty words.

Another blunder of the Biden administration is the non-application of the ban on the transfer of US weapons to third countries. A vivid example of this violation is the use of American F-16 fighter jets by Turkey in Azerbaijan during the 2020 Artsakh war. In addition, the United States did not ban the sale of American parts of the Turkish “Bayraktar” drones, which played a key role in the 2020 war.

The Biden administration reduced its aid to Armenia to $ 24 million, providing a small amount of humanitarian aid to thousands of Armenians displaced from Artsakh, while acknowledging that they were in a “grave humanitarian crisis.”

The other shortcomings of the Biden administration are:

He did not put pressure on Azerbaijan to release Armenian prisoners from Baku prisons immediately after the end of the 2020 war. He did not condemn the recruitment and transfer of Islamist terrorists by Turkey for Azerbaijan’s participation in the 2020 Artsakh war. He did not criticize the invasion of Armenia by the Azerbaijani troops from May 12, 2021. Failure to take action on massive human rights abuses by Azerbaijan and Turkey has failed, with President Biden hypocritically claiming that human rights are a key element of US foreign policy.

Instead, we hear repeated calls from the United States to support “Armenia-Turkey reconciliation” and the signing of a “peace agreement with Azerbaijan” that run counter to Armenia’s national interests.

Surprisingly, the Biden administration has just informed Congress that it supports the sale of missiles, radars, and electronics to Turkey for its batch of F-16 fighter jets. In addition, Turkey has asked to buy 40 new F-16 aircraft.

The Biden administration is wrong that the sale of weapons to Turkey “serves the interests of NATO.” In fact, this sale is facing a difficult struggle in Congress, as 60 members of Congress have expressed their strong opposition.

Contrary to Biden’s claims, arms sales to Turkey would undermine US’s NATO interests for the following reasons:

The F-16 jets will be used by Turkey to bomb Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq, who are US allies in the fight against Islamic State terrorists backed by Turkey. Turkey will use F-16 jets to continue its illegal incursions into the territorial waters of NATO member Greece. Turkey will use F-16 planes to threaten the territorial integrity of Armenia. Turkey has been occupying northern Cyprus since 1974, refusing to leave despite numerous UN Security Council resolutions. The United States has imposed sanctions on Turkey and blocked the sale of US F-35 fighter jets to buy Russian S-400 missiles against NATO interests.

Finally, at a time when NATO countries, including the United States, are confronting Russia in Ukraine, the governments of Finland and Sweden have asked to join NATO. Apart from Turkey, other NATO members are in favor of Finland and Sweden’s rapid membership. President Erdo ։an has said that his country will veto the two countries’ membership applications, using the ridiculous argument that Finland and Sweden have become “home to many terrorist organizations”, ie Kurdish refugees. This is an irony that comes from a country like Turkey, which for years has supported Islamic State terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

Opposing Finland and Sweden’s membership in NATO, Turkey hopes to achieve the following goals:

Serve Russia, with which it has strong military-commercial ties. Turkey is the only NATO member that has refused to impose sanctions on Russia and close its airspace to Russian planes. Turkey is Russia’s spy inside NATO. Extort concessions in the field of political support for the purchase of weapons from the United States in exchange for the permission of Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

It is clear that Turkey, Russia’s ally, does not belong to NATO. Before Biden decides to sell F-16s to Turkey, I suggest that he read the Washington Post editorial on April 29, 2022, entitled “Turkey reaches new low level of tyranny.”

Translation by Ruzanna Avagyan