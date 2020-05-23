Biden wants Amazon to ‘start paying their taxes’

Amazon did not instantly reply to a request for touch upon Biden’s remarks. Amazon has beforehand stated it merely follows all relevant tax legal guidelines.

“The U.S. Congress has written a tax code that incentivizes the type of job creation, capital investment, development of technology, and employee ownership that Amazon does because these are critical drivers of a prosperous economy,” the corporate wrote on its blog in January.

Amazon has discovered itself in bipartisan crosshairs in Washington. Even as Democrats have ripped the corporate — and its CEO Jeff Bezos — for what they see as prioritizing revenue over folks, the e-commerce big has obtained repeated criticism from President Donald Trump and his administration.

Microsoft MSFT Trump beforehand stated he would take a “ strong look ” at Amazon’s bid for a multibillion-dollar cloud contract for the army, a deal that was later awarded toover Amazon’s objections. Trump has additionally accused The Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, of being a “lobbyist” for Amazon and called the publication “the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should).”

In the CNBC interview, Biden declined to say whether or not he thought Amazon ought to be damaged up, as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other critics of the e-commerce big have demanded.

But Biden stated that if he have been elected president, his administration would “take a hard look” at company mergers to decide if a few of them hurt competitors.