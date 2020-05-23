Biden wants Amazon to ‘start paying their taxes’

“I don’t think any company, I don’t give a damn how big they are, the Lord Almighty, should absolutely be in a position where they pay no tax and make billions and billions and billions of dollars,” the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee stated in an interview with CNBC on Friday.
For the 2017 and 2018 tax years, Amazon’s personal monetary filings confirmed that it expected to receive money back from the federal authorities, not that it owed cash in revenue tax. For the 2019 tax yr, Amazon said it owed greater than $1 billion in federal revenue tax, a determine consultants stated amounted to little greater than 1% of its earnings.
Biden added that firms usually ought to “start paying their employees a decent wage and protect their employees.” Amazon has come under fire as its warehouse and supply staff have complained of inadequate office protections amid the pandemic.
Amazon did not instantly reply to a request for touch upon Biden’s remarks. Amazon has beforehand stated it merely follows all relevant tax legal guidelines.
“The U.S. Congress has written a tax code that incentivizes the type of job creation, capital investment, development of technology, and employee ownership that Amazon does because these are critical drivers of a prosperous economy,” the corporate wrote on its blog in January.
Amazon has discovered itself in bipartisan crosshairs in Washington. Even as Democrats have ripped the corporate — and its CEO Jeff Bezos — for what they see as prioritizing revenue over folks, the e-commerce big has obtained repeated criticism from President Donald Trump and his administration.
Trump beforehand stated he would take a “strong look” at Amazon’s bid for a multibillion-dollar cloud contract for the army, a deal that was later awarded to Microsoft (MSFT) over Amazon’s objections. Trump has additionally accused The Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, of being a “lobbyist” for Amazon and called the publication “the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should).”
In the CNBC interview, Biden declined to say whether or not he thought Amazon ought to be damaged up, as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other critics of the e-commerce big have demanded.
But Biden stated that if he have been elected president, his administration would “take a hard look” at company mergers to decide if a few of them hurt competitors.