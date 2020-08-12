Biden VP pick: Kamala Harris to join Biden in Delaware



Kamala Harris will be formally introduced as Joe Biden’s running mate in Delaware





Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will make their first joint appearance as running mates in Delaware later on Wednesday.

Mr Biden, who will face President Donald Trump in the election on 3 November, named Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential pick on Tuesday.

He is expected to formally introduce Ms Harris as his choice for vice-president and both are expected to speak.

Senator Harris is the first black woman and South Asian American in the role.

Kamala Harris' childhood home reacts to Biden pick

Mr Biden and Ms Harris will deliver remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, later on Wednesday on “working together to restore the soul of the nation and fight for working families to move the country forward”, the Biden campaign said.

Who is Kamala Harris?

Ms Harris, 55, was born in Oakland, California, to two…